Ben Watson Says He Played With Torn Achilles This Season

New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson has been taking advantage of the TB12 facility on campus at Gillette Stadium, which allowed him to played in 10 regular season games and one playoff game this season. It also helped him play through a torn achilles during the season.

Huh?

The veteran tight end posted a picture on his Instagram story thanking TB12 Body Coach Joseph Koudelka for helping Watson play through a torn achilles in-season.

That's surprising, to say the least. Tearing an achilles can sideline you for 1-2 months, and Watson was never listed on the injury report during the season with any sort of foot injury. If he was pain free during the season thanks to some TB12 coaching, then this news is even more shocking, as it can seriously boost the TB12 brand based on what Watson was able to accomplish given the injury he suffered.

Watson was suspended the first four games of the regular season for testing positive to a PED test. After having the opportunity to activate Watson to the 53-man roster in early October, the Patriots decided to release him, but one week after that re-signed him. He finished the regular season with 17 receptions for 173 yards. He also had three receptions 38 yards in the team's Wild-Card loss to the Titans.

Even with Watson, New England had one of the weakest tight end units in the NFL. Now that Watson is likely retiring for the second time in as many years, one of the top priorities for them this offseason will to acquire another talented TE who can start immediately and produce. If they can't, then maybe they can ask Watson to come back to the NFL for a third time.