What Odell Beckham Jr’s Free Agency Means for the Patriots

Odell Beckham Jr. is officially a free agent for the first time in his career.

The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver cleared waivers on Tuesday and is now free to sign with the NFL team of his choice. The Browns officially released Beckham on Monday, after the two sides reached an agreement on the terms of his exit. The final two years of Beckham’s contract were removed, while any team choosing to claim him would absorb the remaining $7.25 million left on his contract.

The nature of the settlement was expected to facilitate Beckham’s advancement to free agency. Apparently, the strategy was successful. Financial concerns were likely a major factor for teams in their choice to pass on submitting a waiver claim for his services. The Patriots could not claim him outright without almost doubling their available cap space beforehand.

While the 29-year-old has been linked via rumors to several teams including the Green Bay Packers, the Nore Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (among others), NFL insider Josina Anderson reported shorty after 4:00pm on Thursday (November 9) that the free-agent wideout will take some time to assess the best situation for him, with several options still on the table.

The three-time Pro-Bowler is an eight-year NFL veteran, having spent five seasons with the New York Giants, and three with the Browns. In six games with Cleveland this season, Beckham caught 17 passes for 232 yards and zero touchdowns.

Since the rumors regarding Beckham’s expected availability began to circulate through NFL social media, the New England Patriots have been either at, or near the middle of them. From the constant clamoring from the fan base for a bona fide ‘WR1’ to his desire to play under Bill Belichick, the Pats and Beckham have long bee linked along the rumor mill.

With just north of $2.9 million in available cap space, the Patriots were clearly unable to submit a waiver claim for Beckham. However, New England does possess the requisite $1.75 million of veteran-league minimum salary, should the talented receiver decide that he wants to take those talents to New England.

At first glance, New England would appear to be in a poor position to enter a bidding war with several other NFL teams expected to court Beckham on the free agent market. However, is due to receive $4 million (from his remaining $7.25) from the Browns, as part of his exit from the team. As a result, he may be more amenable to accepting a team-friendly deal to join a contender.

On Monday, New England offensive lineman James Ferenz, thus creating an open roster spot. Though there was some speculation that the spot could be filled by Beckham, the Patriots used the open roster slot to activate quarterback Jarret Stidham from reserve/PUP on Tuesday.

Still, roster moves may be made to accommodate Beckham’s signing, should both sides decide that it is in their best interest. If the Patriots sign Beckham, he would join Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry and Gunner Olszewski on the Pats’ wide receiver depth chart.