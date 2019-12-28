WATCH: Here's When Bill Belichick Knew Tom Brady Was Special

No one could have imagined the New England Patriots having the type of success they've had over the past 20 years before it actually happened. That's including head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, who are two of the main reasons for the team's success over the past two decades.

However, though he didn't anticipate having an all-time great tenure in New England, Belichick knew Brady was special before he even started a regular season game for the Patriots.

Check out this segment from Friday night's NFL 100 show, in which Belichick talked about when he knew Brady, who was selected to the NFL 100 All-Time team, was special: