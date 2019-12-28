PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

WATCH: Here's When Bill Belichick Knew Tom Brady Was Special

Devon Clements

No one could have imagined the New England Patriots having the type of success they've had over the past 20 years before it actually happened. That's including head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, who are two of the main reasons for the team's success over the past two decades. 

However, though he didn't anticipate having an all-time great tenure in New England, Belichick knew Brady was special before he even started a regular season game for the Patriots. 

Check out this segment from Friday night's NFL 100 show, in which Belichick talked about when he knew Brady, who was selected to the NFL 100 All-Time team, was special:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Lend Team Plane to Navy for Liberty Bowl

Devon Clements

New England wanted to make sure the Navy arrived to the Liberty Bowl in style.

8 Patriots Listed as Questionable for Week 17 Game vs. Dolphins

Devon Clements

Terrance Brooks was a late addition to this week's injury report for the Patriots.

NFL Rumors: Could Tom Brady's Heir be a Former Patriot?

Devon Clements

How a changing of the guards in Indianapolis could lead to a reunion in New England.

How Panthers' Head Coach Search Could Impact Patriots' Coaching Staff, Front Office

Devon Clements

A new regime in Carolina could lead to a few key pieces of the Patriots' organization getting new jobs.

Patriots Nearing Top 5 in Week 17 MMQB Power Rankings

Devon Clements

After descending over the past several weeks, the Patriots have begun ascending the power rankings this week.

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory in Week 17 vs. Dolphins

BJ Shea

Three keys to help the Patriots finish the regular season with a win over the Dolphins.

Shilique Calhoun Misses Week 17 Patriots Practice

Devon Clements

Calhoun was the lone player to miss Patriots practice on Thursday.

How Patriots Can Clinch First-Round Playoff Bye in Week 17

Devon Clements

Now that New England has clinched a playoff berth, they have their eyes set on claiming a playoff bye.

Tom Brady Has No Plans For Retirement After This Season: 'I Hope to Continue Playing"

Devon Clements

No matter the outcome of the 2019 season, it appears the 42 year old QB wants to play in 2020.

Patriots Offensive Report Card: Week 16 vs. Bills

Mike Constantino

Here are the grades the Patriots offensive players earned during their win over Buffalo last weekend.