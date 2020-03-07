Dana White Says Robert Kraft Wants Tom Brady Back 'So Bad'

UFC President Dana White's Instagram Live feed caught New England Patriots fans' attention earlier this week when he did an interview with quarterback Tom Brady. The most notable part of their conversation was when White made a pitch to the 42-year-old quarterback to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, which prompted Brady to mention how his first time as a free agent requires a bit of patience.

One member of the Patriots organization that caught wind of their conversation was owner Robert Kraft, who, according to White on WEEI's "OMF", wasn't happy with White pitching to Brady. White also said that Kraft told him he wants Brady back with New England "so bad".

“I talked to him, I was like, ‘Mr. Kraft, listen to me. If you listen to the entire interview, that is not what I said. What I said first was, ‘I want him to be with the Patriots, and I want him to retire there. And if he doesn’t, if that doesn’t work out, then whatever.’ “But I can tell you this: All the Boston fans that are worried about where Tom Brady is going, Mr. Kraft wants Tom Brady to be with the Patriots so bad. I just talked to him today, and Mr. Kraft wants Brady bad.”

That's no surprise. Kraft has never been shy of expressing his want to keep the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback with the Patriots until he decides to retire. He said back in January that "we plan to" keep Brady in New England in 2020, though he also said later on that he wants the veteran QB to test free agency, as Kraft believes that Brady will then realize the grass isn't greener on the other side.

It's unknown how much of an impact Kraft could have in keeping Brady in New England. There's only so much he can do from his position. It's ultimately up to Bill Belichick to acquire enough offensive talent this offseason to convince Brady that the Patriots' offense will be better than it was in 2019. But until that happens, it looks like Brady is intent on testing the market.