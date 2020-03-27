PatriotMaven
Who Wins More Games in 2020: Tom Brady or Bill Belichick?

Devon Clements

There will be a behind-the-scenes competition between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season. Neither team may even realize it, but fans and others will throw them into the ring to see who comes out as the victor. 

No, the Patriots and Buccaneers don't play each other in 2020. But Tampa Bay has a former New England player on their roster now who has had the love and appreciation of Patriots nation for a long time: Tom Brady. 

While Brady and Bill Belichick have been and will continue to be close friends off the field, the business-first attitude from Belichick may have been a part of the reason the 42-year-old quarterback wanted to end his 20-year tenure with the Patriots. Brady deserves the superstar treatment - which is something he never received in New England - and can seemingly get that in Tampa Bay now. That, along with better weapons, a QB guru of a head coach, warm weather and no income taxes are likely some of the very many reasons why Brady is now a Buccaneer.

When the 2020 season is underway, you can bet that Brady and Belichick will be keeping an eye on each other. After so many years together - which included nine Super Bowl appearances and six championships - it's time to figure out which one of them can win without the other. That burning curiosity will have both of them - along with fans that follow them - watching to see which iconic figure can win the most games going forward. 

The Patriots no longer have Brady, along with players like Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, Danny Shelton and Duron Harmon, who would have all had large roles had they stayed in New England this offseason. However, New England still has Belichick as their head coach, and have signed players like former All-Pro safety Adrian Phillips, as well as defensive tackle Beau Allen, quarterback Brian Hoyer and fullback Danny Vitale. Add those players to a roster that still has a strong offensive line and an elite secondary, and the Patriots will still be in line to win a division title and make the playoffs in 2020. 

For the Buccaneers, the arrow is trending more upwards for them compared to the Patriots. Their offense is now quarterbacked by a future Hall of Fame player, and he has Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate to throw to. Package that with a good head coach and a strong defense, and Tampa should be able to make the playoffs next season for the first time since 2007. 

Now's you chance to place your vote; who will win more games in 2020: Tom Brady or Bill Belichick?

Who Wins More Games in 2020?
Bill Belichick
Tom Brady
