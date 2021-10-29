Why The Patriots Should Be Concerned About The Chargers

Are the Chargers looking for a revenge game after the Patriots crushed them 45-0 last go-around?

The New England Patriots pulled off an impressive win last week, embarrassing the New York Jets 54-13. If you missed the game and were checking the box score online, you might have got confused and had to make sure you weren't checking a score from the Tom Brady days.

New England’s defense looked much better against New York, knocking Zach Wilson out of the game, and forcing backup Mike White to throw two interceptions.

Now, Bill Belichick’s squad will be faced with the tough task of defeating a 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers team that is loaded with talent.

I’m not predicting who I expect to win. Instead, I’m presenting three things the Patriots should be concerned about heading into this weekend’s showdown against the Chargers.

Justin Herbert is not Davis Mills or any Jets quarterback

Make no mistake about it, a win is a win, and it's extremely hard to win football games in the National Football League. That being said, it is important to recognize that Justin Herbert is a way better quarterback than any of the three quarterbacks the Patriots have beat this season.

So far through the first seven weeks of the season, the Patriots have lost to Tua Tagovailoa, Jameis Winston, Tom Brady, and Dak Prescott.

New England has beaten Davis Mills, Zach Wilson, and Mike White.

So where does Herbert fit into this discussion?

Well, the second-year quarterback has already solidified himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the league.

Last season, Herbert produced more passing touchdowns (31), total touchdowns (36), and 300-yard games (eight) than any NFL rookie in history. He was the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

This season, Herbert is emerging into a top-10 quarterback. He currently has 14 touchdown passes, including two games (against the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs) in which he threw four touchdown passes.

Head Coach Bill Belichick had nothing but praise for the Chargers signal-caller.

“He’s really good,” Belichick said in a press conference Wednesday. “I thought he was outstanding. He just really had everything you’re looking for. He’s very athletic. Good arm. A lot of poise. Played well in Oregon. Just a number of big plays. All the passes. All the throws, but extended plays, scrambles, could run the read-zone and all that. He’s as good a quarterback as I’ve seen come out here in quite a while, especially as it fits the pro game. I don’t think you’re going to find too many better than him. This guy is really an impressive player. I thought he was really good when we played them last year, and, luckily, we had a pretty good day, but I’m not counting on that again. I have a ton of respect for him. I think he’s going to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league for a long time to come.”

Some of Herbert's best attributes are his arm strength, being able to throw on the run, being able to complete a throw while under pressure, and his athleticism. Herbert isn't exactly the next Lamar Jackson in terms of elite scrambling ability, but he has shown he can be a very mobile quarterback in and out of the pocket. You can see why Belichick thinks Herbert is going to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league for a long time.

The Patriots did go into SoFi Stadium last season and blow the Chargers out 45-0. The Patriot's defense did a good job at confusing him and forcing him into making bad throws that led to interceptions. The question is, can Belichick's defense do it again, or will Herbert show up motivated and play well?

The Chargers defense consistency forces turnovers

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. How many times has Belichick talked about winning the turnover battle? It's a part of the game Belichick has been preaching about for years.

Well for the Chargers, they were historically bad in 2019, only forcing 14 turnovers all season. Last season, the Chargers only slightly improved, forcing 19 turnovers, which was tied for ninth-worst in the league.

A major reason for the Charger's improvement in takeaways is new head coach Brandon Staley's aggressive defensive scheme. Staley was hired last offseason, replacing coach Anthony Lynn, who was fired after four seasons and a 33-31 record.

You might remember Staley's prior gig as the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator? He was the mastermind that helped create their top-ranked defense.

"Kind of interesting to get a look at the Chargers this year and kind of see the transformation from where they were last year to this year," Belichick said this week. "Coach Staley's obviously come in there and done a great job with creating confidence and I'd say a lot of positive momentum on the team. They are a very good team and they've improved in a lot of areas. Defensively we saw what [Staley] did with the Rams last year, we got a real good look at it, they were one of the best defenses we saw. They had a great year, they are really well-coached and he's carried that over to this year with the Chargers."

The players are evidently buying into Stayley's system. Derwin James Jr. has two forced fumbles and an interception in the last three games.

Joey Bosa is once again a force on the Charger's defense. He has two forced fumbles of his own, along with a team-leading 3.5 sacks. He has also registered 13 tackles and eight quarterback hits.

In the Charger's week 3 showdown against the Chiefs, their defense forced four turnovers to help seal the victory. Asante Samuel Jr. and Alohi Gilman picked off Patrick Mahomes, and Tevaughn Campbell forced two fumbles.

Defensive back Chris Harris Jr. talked about the team's bye week preparation.

"We forced a lot of fumbles and been able to get some picks, but we just haven't recovered a lot of them," defensive back Chris Harris Jr said this week. "That's one thing we made an emphasis on, just trying to make sure we recover these fumbles. Of course, first and second down, being able to stop the run better, that's something that we put an emphasis on. If we can do that, we've been great on third down, we've been getting off the field. We've been great in the pass, great in not giving up explosives. So, if we continue to do that and tighten up our run, we're going to be very stout on defense."

As a team, the defense has six interceptions and three forced fumbles. If the Patriots want to win this game, they cannot put the ball on the ground, they need to protect Mac Jones, and Jones needs to make good decisions with the football.

Revenge game for the Chargers?

Let's face it, nobody likes to lose, or lose in an embarrassing fashion.

As a matter of fact, the Charger's humiliating loss to the Patriots last year is being used as “bulletin board material” this year.

On Thursday, veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. spoke to the media and was asked about last year's loss.

“That's something that I definitely remind them, that they kicked our ass last year. ‘Hey, y’all remember that?’ Everybody knows,” Harris said. "They killed us on special teams. They beat us really bad on all three phases. Everybody knows that and we are aware of what happened last year."

Aside from the team using last year's loss as motivation, J.C. Jackson may have given the Chargers some extra bulletin board material this week.

“I mean, it’s not really a big challenge," he said when asked about the challenge of facing the Chargers passing game. "I mean, we’ve just gotta do what we do best: Play our football and trust each other, trust our teammates.”

Jackson's comments are interesting because it's not often that Belichick-coached players ever offer bulletin board material.

The Chargers are also coming off a bye, so they have had two weeks to prepare for this game. The team has also been able to rest any of their banged-up players.

It will be interesting to see how this game pans out. Kickoff is set for this Sunday at 4:05 p.m.