Here's Why Patriots Are Best Situation For Tom Brady Moving Forward

We are now down to what could potentially be the final days of Tom Brady being with the New England Patriots. It's an unsettling feeling that provokes reminiscing thoughts, as we may have already seen the last of Brady wearing a red, white and blue uniform in the NFL.

When the tampering window opens at 12pm on Monday, March 16, and teams begin to make their pitch to the 42-year-old quarterback, the rumors, speculation, and guessing games will all get thrown out the window and reality will set in. When Brady's agent, Don Yee begins taking phone calls from organizations that are interested in the six-time Super Bowl champion's services, it won't matter what kind of reporting has been done leading up to that point. All that will matter is what kind of pitch any interested team can make to Brady at the moment they grab him and/or Yee's attention.

While there will be strong attempts made by organizations in the NFL who have been beat up by Brady over the years to sign him, there's only one team that can provide him with everything he wants and needs moving forward: the New England Patriots. Here's why:

For the past two decades, we've seen a stretch of dominance take place in New England that we haven't seen in the history of professional sports. Six championships, nine AFC Championships, 17 straight regular seasons with double-digit wins, and a boatload of records broken in the process.

The success of the Patriots has happened over such a long tenure for several reasons. They have an owner in Robert Kraft who is a "football owner", making smart business decisions that are in the best interest of his football team, catering to them and making sure they get the best possible experience during their time in New England, such as a private jet for the team to use for away games. They have the greatest head coach of all-time in Bill Belichick, who has installed a team-first environment in Foxboro, keeping everyone on the same page year-in and year-out, which has provided the organization with a historic amount of consistency despite massive turnover over the years. They also have a coaching staff that builds around their players, not their system. Belichick, a defensive guru, has built a defense in New England that thrives off versatility and being able to match up against any type of offense that's thrown in front of them. And they have Josh McDaniels, who has built an offense around the greatest quarterback of all-time, designing plays around Brady's strengths, and allowing him to thrive in the NFL well into his 40s, which is unprecedented in football.

On top of that, Gillette Stadium sits inside the biggest sports market in the entire country, which brings with it a fanbase who has supported Brady since he became the starter for the Patriots in 2001, and will be loyal to him no matter what decision he makes regarding his future, and how he performs on the field. What Brady has done up until this point has not and will not be forgotten by a section of the United States that cares so much about their sporting events.

Brady can't find those things anywhere else in the league.

In terms of the Patriots' personnel, they are much more than meets the eye. Because of injuries in 2019, the receiving corps in general was banged up, which is why the team had receivers Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski earning an abundance of snaps early in the season, and why they traded for Mohamed Sanu before the trade deadline. N'Keal Harry came off injured reserve a little over halfway through the season, Julian Edelman was dealing with chest, rib, shoulder and knee injuries as he battled to stay on the field in December and January, and Sanu dealt with an ankle injury from November on. However, in 2020 with all of those players healthy and with Harry and Sanu having an offseason to fully grasp the playbook, there's plenty of reason to believe they could at the very least be one of the top-half best receiving groups in the league. Sprinkle in a tight end, wide receiver, and an offensive guard via free agency and/or the draft, and New England's offense is looking much better than it was in 2019.

Oh, and did I mention the Patriots still have a top-ranked defense in the NFL? Yes, they could potentially lose linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, safety Devin McCourty, among others to free agency. But there are many key pieces to that defense still in-tact for next season. So that's a reason to stay put in New England as well.

Sure, there will be plenty of teams next week that may be able to offer Brady things that the Patriots can't. Money, stronger weapons, year-round warm weather, no income taxes, etc. But New England has things none of those teams can provide, which include a winning culture, accommodations, such as having a TB12 facility a few hundred yards away from Gillette Stadium where Brady's personal trainer and business partner Alex Guerrero tends to him and some of the players, along with the many other things already mentioned above.

It's understandable why Brady wants to test the market. He may feel more appreciated elsewhere as opposed to the Patriots, who are run by stone-cold Bill Belichick, a coach that treats no player differently whether they are the 53rd man on the roster or the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. Brady may also get more of a say in play-calling and roster decisions if he plays for another franchise, which is something that he reportedly wants going forward. But who's to say Belichick isn't willing to give him that power, along with making sure Brady feels appreciated by surrounding him with a couple more weapons?

All-in-all, when it's time to sit down and make a decision on his future, there seems to be only one ideal fit for Tom Brady as he weighs the pros and cons of his football future:

The New England Patriots.