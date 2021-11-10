Will Trent Brown’s Return to the Patriots Cause a Shake-Up Along the Offensive Line?

Might the former Pro-Bowl tackle be the one to change positions upon his return to game-action?

Offensive lineman Trent Brown is back in familiar territory, and it is exactly where the New England Patriots both want and need him to be.

On Wednesday, Brown returned to the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium for the first time since being placed on injured reserve on October 9th. The 28-year-old was spotted during the media-access window, thus opening his 21-day window for activation to the team’s active roster.

Just seven snaps into New England’s season-opener (September 12) versus the Miami Dolphins, the Pro-Bowl tackle exited the game due to a calf strain. He has not taken a regular-season snap since that time.

This season marks Brown’s second tour of duty with the Patriots. During their 2018 Super Bowl championship season, Brown manned the left tackle position for the Pats, more than adequately protecting the blind side of quarterback Tom Brady.

After a brief, less-than-stellar stay with the Las Vegas Raiders, New England sent a fifth-round draft choice in 2022 to the ‘silver and black’ in exchange for Brown and a 2022 seventh-round selection back in March.

Despite his undeniable prowess when providing protection on the left, Brown was tasked with anchoring the right side in 2021. With the Patriots expected to boast of the deepest and most productive offensive lines in the NFL this season, Brown was seen as best-fitting the Patriots plans on the right side, with incumbent starter Isaish Wynn remaining at left tackle. Throughout training camp, the Pats used both Wynn and Michael Onwenu (guard) on the left, with Brown and Shaq Mason (guard) on the right as their primary starting unit.

However, since Brown’s absence, the Patriots have struggled to find both productivity and consistency along the offensive line. New England has started swing linemen Yasir Durant and Justin Herron, with both James Ferentz and Ted karras playing reserve roles, as well. For the past few games, the team has seemed to have found its rhythm, with Onwenu returning to the right side of the line. Though he played admirably at left guard, the Michigan product seems to be at his best when showing a consistent and impressive ability to overwhelm defenders in the run game, while anchoring well to protecting the passer. As a result, his return to right tackle has been largely successful. Per Pro Football Focus, Onwenu has been the highest graded Patriot this season, with a grade of 87.8.

Despite the temptation to move Brown back to left tackle, and keep Onwenu in on the right side, the logical move for the Patriots would be to return to the original concept for their offensive line…at least, for the beginning of Brown’s practices. Though Wynn has had his recent struggles, (with Karras playing the left guard spot admirably, as well), the former Georgia Bulldog has still proven to be a solid left tackle, when healthy. The Pats have not made any major additions, or subtractions, to their offensive line personnel in the weeks since Brown’s injury. Therefore, conventional wisdom should indicate that the team would be curious to see how their initial starting five would perform in repeated settings. Should Wynn’s struggles continue, however, a move back to left tackle cannot be ruled out for Brown.

Regardless of where he lines up, Brown’s return is great news for the Patriots, and exciting news for the man, himself. Determined to make the most of his return to Foxboro, Brown will be willing to play whichever role he is asked, for the good of the team. At the conclusion of minicamp in June, Brown was asked about his positional responsibilities and he responded in true Patriot-fashion:

“Whichever side I end up playing on, it really doesn’t even matter to me,” Brown said during a media video conference. “I think we have two great guards (Mike Onwenu, Shaq Mason) and of course, I feel like we have one of the best centers (David Andrews) in the league. And then whichever side me and Isaiah (Wynn) play, we have two of the best tackles in the league.”

While it is still too early to determine a timetable for his return to game action, all eyes in Patriots fandom will be on Trent Brown’s practice status in the coming days and weeks.