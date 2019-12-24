Chase Winovich Paid Off Lunch Debt For Hometown School District

New England Patriots rookie defensive end Chase Winovich is giving back to his community this holiday season in a big way.

Winovich, who grew up in South Hills, PA, paid off all of the West Jefferson Hills School District's free and reduced lunch debt. Winovich, who attended Thomas Jefferson High School, had this to say following the inspiring holiday gift:

"Growing up in TJ, the community has always been so important to me," Winovich said, per WJH district officials. "It's great to be able to give back during the holidays!"

If this doesn't warm you heart - you may not have one.