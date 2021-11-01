Worth the Watch: Yay or Nay? Week Eight, Patriots vs. Chargers

In the wake of the New England Patriots’ victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week Eight of the 2021 season, Patriot Maven provides analysis for the players on whom Pats fans might have wanted to keep watch. Were they worth the attention?

The New England Patriots are heading into Week Nine of the 2021 NFL season with a 4-4 record, following a 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Mac Jones would throw for 218 yards, with neither a touchdown pass nor an interception. Damien Harris would add 80 yards rushing on 23 carries, with a touchdown of his own. Safety (and former Charger) Adrian Phillips put the Pats ahead for good with a pick-six of Bolts’ quarterback Justin Herbert, thus sealing the win for New England.

Prior to this Week Eight matchup, Patriot Maven highlighted three players on offense and three players on defense on which the fan base might have wanted to keep watch.

Let’s examine whether this six-pack of Patriots was ‘worth the watch’ on Sunday:

Damien Harris - Yay

On Sunday, Harris continued to validate his spot as New England’s feature back. The 24-year-old finished the game with 80 of the Patriots 141 ground yards, along with one rushing touchdown. It was the fourth straight game in which Harris has found the end zone via his ground attack. However, it was his consistency, which was most impressive. When the Pats needed a first down, they generally went to Harris to get it. Harris also had a would-be 28 touchdown run called back, after reserve tackle Herron committed a holding penalty. He also had another 23-yard run erased by a holding call against left tackle Isaish Wynn.

Michael Onwenu - Yay

One of the Patriots’ keys to victory on Sunday was their ability to contain Chargers’ top defender Joey Bosa In the past, the Patriots have taken an ‘isolation’ approach when it comes to defending stout pass rushers. However, Bosa’s versatility made that strategy problematic. Therefore, Onwenu was charged with the duty of matching up with Bosa. Onwenu was more than up to the challenge, showcasing his massive wingspan to keep Bosa in front of him. Playing in 100 percent of the Patriots’ offensive snaps, Onwenu allowed Bosa to register only one hurry on Sunday.

Hunter Henry - Yay

The Pats once again balanced their tight end sheet, with Henry seeing 50 snaps, and Jonnu Smith taking 49. As a pair, the tight-endage tandem compiled three catches for 46 yards; with Henry used primarily as a route-runner, and Smith making plays with the ball in his hands. Henry would finish the afternoon with one reception for 33 yards and one touchdown, which normally would not qualify him for ‘yay’ status. However, Henry recovered the Bolts’ onside kick attempt late in the fourth quarter, securing the win for the Pats against his former ‘mates. The play earned him shared game-ball status from head coach Bill Belichick in Week Eight.

Adrian Phillips - Yay

The other half of Sunday’s ‘game ball’ deservedly went to Phillips, who was arguably the star of the day. The former Bolts’ safety was in perfect position to read a miscommunication between Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert and his intended receiver tight end Jared Cook. Phillips, who had two interceptions on the day, returned his second for a pick six, sealing New England's victory. The 29-year-old saw on-field action in 92 percent of the Pats’ defensive snaps, finishing the day with three total tackles (1 solo) and two interceptions. Phillips continues to prove that he is one of New England's most reliable and prolific defenders.

Ja’Whaun Bentley - Yay

The Pats linebacker has been one of the Pats’ best on the preventive side of the ball in 2021. On Sunday, he saw the field for 57 percent of the Pats’ defensive snaps, taking the majority of them in downhill run defense, while also dropping into coverage, and aiding the pass rush against a versatile Chargers’ offense. Bentley did not exactly light up the stat sheet on Sunday, logging only two tackles. However, he allowed just 12 receiving yards in coverage, making his Week Eight performance more ‘yay’ than ‘nay.’

Jalen Mills - Nay

While Mills’ effort need not be questioned, the Pats’ second option at the position struggled once again on Sunday. According to Pro Football Focus, Mills allowed 56 yards receiving, and one touchdown to Bolts’ receiver Josh Palmer (who came over the top to make a tough catch, after he lost sight of the ball) for a rating of 156.3. Mills did register one pass break-up, and was far from terrible. However, his continued difficulties on the outside place him in the ‘nay’ category for Sunday’s matchup.