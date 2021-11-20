Worth the Watch: Yay or Nay? Week Eleven, Patriots vs. Falcons

In the wake of the New England Patriots’ victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week Eleven of the 2021 season, Patriot Maven provides analysis for the players on whom Pats fans might have wanted to keep watch. Were they worth the attention?

The New England Patriots are heading into Week Twelve of the 2021 NFL season with a 7-4 record, following a 25-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Quarterback Mac Jones completed 22 of 26 passes for 207 yards, and one touchdown, with one interception. Nick Folk made four field goals, one of which connected from 53-yards. Defensively, the Patriots sacked Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan four times, while J.C. Jackson and Devin McCourty would each intercept him in the second half. Kyle Van Noy sealed the win with a 35-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter as the Pats shut out the Falcons for their fifth-straight win.

Prior to this Week Ten matchup, Patriot Maven highlighted three players on offense and three players on defense on which the fan base might have wanted to keep watch.

Let’s examine whether this six-pack of Patriots was ‘worth the watch’ on Sunday:

Kendrick Bourne - Yay

While Kendrick didn’t exactly order the ‘Code Run’ on Thursday, he was still more-than-effective in helping the Patriots to move the ball against the Falcons in Week Eleven. The 26-year-old finished the night having compiled four receptions on four targets for a team-high 42 yards. While those numbers may not leap off the stat sheet, they become more impressive when one considers that Jones liberally spread the ball around against the Falcons’ defense. The Pats had seven players with double-digit receiving yards, while also targeting his primary running backs for one reception each. Bourne continues to be an effective target for Jones in short-yardage situations, as well as then the occasional shot downfield.

Michael Onwenu - Nay

Listing Onwenu as a ‘nay’ might be a bit unfair, considering the second-year lineman only saw the field for five offensive snaps on Thursday. However, in his limited action, he did provide solid rotational protection on the right side of the line, including lining-up as a tight end. Per Pro Football Focus, 104 of New England’s 134 rushing yards against the Falcons came on runs to the right side. The Patriots ran 13 plays to the right side, totaling 90 yards, with an average of 6.92 yards per play. The combination of Shaq Mason and Trent Brown has certainly become a problem for opposing defenses, while Isaish Wynn and Ted Karras have done well protecting the left side for Mac Jones. Until Onwenu returns to a more reliable role along the line, it’s hard to justify his being ‘worth the watch’ though his play has been solid.

Rhamondre Stevenson - Yay

For Thursday’s matchup with the Falcons, Stevenson once again exhibited the necessary intangibles to be an effective option in both situational runs, as well as receiving out of the backfield. The former Oklahoma Sooner finished the night with 12 carries for 69 yards, leading all backs in both categories. Stevenson’s running style blends both power and finesse and he continues to grow stronger each week after week. The power run scheme with both he and Damien Harris should remain the Pats’ priority when moving the ball on offense.

J.C. Jackson - Yay

Jackson saw the field for 78 percent of the team’s on-field action on the preventive side of the ball on Thursday, finishing the game with one tackle, one pass-defended and one interception. His interception of Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan showed off his athleticism, nearly taking it back for a pick-six, but for a quick step out of bounds. Still, the 26-year-old allowed only seven receiving yards, providing solid coverage in both man coverage and zone coverage. Both he and safety Kyle Dugger were responsible for keeping Atlanta’s exciting rookie Kyle Pitts in check for the better part of the night.

Christian Barmore - Yay

Barmore continues to demonstrate the form that continues to place him among the league’s best rookie defenders. On Thursday, the Alabama product finished the night with one tackle for a loss, and was credited with one quarterback hit, two hurries and three pressures. Barmore’s greatest strength has been his ability to beat the double team, while pushing the pocket. As a result, the attention he has been drawing from opposing offensive lineman has allowed other members of the Pats’ defensive front to move towards the ball. His prowess in the pass rush helped to free both Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy to collect sacks in Week Eleven.

Kyle Van Noy - Yay

Van Noy might have been the Patriot most deserving of Thursday night’s game ball. The 30-year-old logged two sacks, two tackles for loss, eight tackles in total and an interception returned for a touchdown in the second half. He was also credited with one quarterback hurry and three pressures. Following a slow start to the 2021 season, Van Noy has clearly found his rhythm. The Patriots have continued to utilize Van Noy primarily as an outside linebacker. They have also allowed him to fill the hybrid ‘move’ role; playing on the line of scrimmage, while also aligning off of the line as a more traditional box linebacker. No matter how he is deployed, he has proven to be one of New England’s best offseason acquisitions.