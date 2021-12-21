Worth the Watch: Yay or Nay? Week Fifteen, Patriots vs. Colts

In the wake of the New England Patriots’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week Fifteen of the 2021 season, Patriot Maven provides analysis for the players on whom Pats fans might have wanted to keep watch. Were they worth the attention?

The New England Patriots fell to 9-5 on the 2021 season with an uncharacteristically sloppy performance early in their Week Fifteen loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.

New England was unable to overcome an early 20-0 deficit to the Colts. Quarterback Mac Jones completed 26 of 45 passes, throwing for 299 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. However, MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor ran for 170 yards and scored on a 67-yard fourth-quarter run with 2:01 left to help the Indianapolis Colts secure a 27-17 victory over the Patriots on Saturday night.

Prior to this Week Fifteen matchup, Patriot Maven highlighted three players on offense and three players on defense on which the fan base might have wanted to keep watch.

Let’s examine whether this six-pack of Patriots was ‘worth the watch’ on Saturday:

Mac Jones - More ‘Yay’ than ‘Nay’

While some may choose to malign Jones’ performance on Saturday, a fresh look at the game footage shows that the Pats’ rookie quarterback was better than some might have you believe. The 23-year-old completed 26 of 45 passes, throwing for 299 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jones clearly had his struggles in Week Fifteen. However it should be noted that he played a good portion of the night under pressure. According to Pro Football Focus, quarterback Mac Jones was under pressure on 31.9 percent of his drop-backs. Though it is true that Jones’ pair of interceptions (particularly his second-quarter pick in the endzone) were contributing factors to the Pats’ deficit, he showed poise and resolve in leading a comeback that put the team within striking distance of victory.

Hunter Henry - Yay

Henry continues to prove himself to be the Patriots most reliable pass catcher, and arguably their best route runner. Henry caught six passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns, once again solid in the red zone. The 27-year-old now leads all NFL tight ends with nine touchdowns in 2021. His synergy with Mac Jones was on full display, as he played a major role in the Pats’ potential comeback.

Kendrick Bourne - Yay

Bourne has emerged as the Patriots most versatile offensive weapon, and thus one of the team’s best free agent signings. The 26-year-old took 48 offensive snaps for New England, catching all three of his targets for 44 yards, including a clutch 18-yard gain during the Pats’ second-half comeback attempt. Bourne also ran the ball twice for 19 yards on the ground. With his being placed on COVID-19/Reserve on Monday, the Pats are hoping for his quick return, as the Pats will need Bourne’s versatile skill set against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Davon Godchaux - More ‘Yay’ than ‘Nay’

The Patriots defensive line has taken its share of criticism for allowing 226 Rustin yards to the Colts on Saturday. However, nose tackle Davon Godchaux was one of the more productive players along the line for the Pats in Week Fifteen. The 27-year-old was credited with two stops, as well as four solo tackles. Despite some shaky moments on Saturday, Godchaux has been a solid addition to the interior of the defensive line.

Kyle Dugger - Nay

Dugger’s ‘nay’ is more about the sample size of his time on the field, than the quality of his play. Both he and Colts’ receiver Michael Pittman were ejected from Saturday night’s game after a third quarter skirmish. It appeared Pittman had engaged Dugger in some extra pushing and shoving behind the play and leaned in with his helmet. Pittman and Dugger had a bit of a scuffle, in which the Pats’ defensive back then took Pittman’s helmet off and gave a shove to his face. Prior to his ejection, the Lenoir-Rhyne product was putting out a solid performance. Dugger finished the night with five tackles, two of them solo stops.

Dont’a Hightower/Ja’Whaun Bentley - Nay

Bentley only played 11 defensive snaps on Saturday, before leaving the game with an ankle injury. Though Bentley would briefly return to the sidelines, he would not return to the game. The 25-year-old registered only one tackle in limited duty.

Hightower finished Saturday night’s game with one solo tackle and three combined tackles. While the Pats’ defensive captain enjoyed a mostly solid night, he was in coverage which allowed Jonathan Taylor’s 67-yard touchdown. The Colts running back found a cutback lane between him and safety Devin McCourty. While it is tough to put much blame on either McCourty or Hightower for the touchdown run (which was more of a product of Taylor’s exceptional running prowess), the play did seal the win for Indianapolis at a time in which the Pats were in vital need of a stop.