Worth the Watch: Yay or Nay? Week Nine, Patriots vs. Panthers

In the wake of the New England Patriots’ victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week Nine of the 2021 season, Patriot Maven provides analysis for the players on whom Pats fans might have wanted to keep watch. Were they worth the attention?

The New England Patriots are heading into Week Ten of the 2021 NFL season with a 5-4 record, following a 24-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. New England collectively rushed for 151 yards while cornerback J.C. Jackson intercepted Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold twice, including an 88-yard pick-six as the Patriots defeated the Panthers to move above .500 for the first time this season.

Prior to this Week Nine matchup, Patriot Maven highlighted three players on offense and three players on defense on which the fan base might have wanted to keep watch.

Let’s examine whether this six-pack of Patriots was ‘worth the watch’ on Sunday:

Jonnu Smith — Nay

While a legitimate argument can be made that Smith’s strengths are not being fully utilized by New England, the 26-year-old is off to a rather pedestrian start to his Patriots’ tenure. For the 2021 season, Smith has compiled just 21 receptions for 193 yards receiving and one touchdown through the Pats first nine games. During that span, Smith has been deployed as both a blocker and ball-carrier, far more often than as a pass catching threat.

On Sunday, Smith took 28 snaps on offense (equivalent to 45 percent of the team’s offensive snaps), finishing the day with one catch (on two targets) for four yards. As a ball carrier, he was equally underutilized, getting just one carry for 4 yards.. Smith also struggled in pass protection against the Panthers, allowing two pressures and two hurries on quarterback Mac Jones. To be fair, Smith has been dealing with a shoulder injury since Week Seven against the New York Jets. In fact, he left Sunday’s game as a result of that shoulder injury. Smith’s health is likely to be limiting his effectiveness as a blocker, as well as an offensive target.

Damien Harris — Yay

Harris has been the catalyst for the resurgence in New England’s running game. The trio of he, Brandon Bolden and Rhamondre Stevenson has helped to pace the Patriots offense. On Sunday, Harris finished the game with 30 yards rushing on 15 carries, with one touchdown. It was his seventh rushing touchdown of the season.

However, the 24-year-old fell victim to a crushing hit from Panthers defensive end Brian Burns in the backfield with 7:18 remaining in the game. Harris remained on the ground for a notable amount of time, before receiving some medical attention. The Alabama product walked to the locker room, and was shortly thereafter ruled out for the remainder of the game with a head injury. Needless to say, New England will closely monitor his health throughout the week.

Jakobi Meyers — Nay

Though Sunday may not have been his best day, Meyers continues to lead all receivers in offensive snap totals. In Week Nine, he had the highest snap count total of any non-quarterback or offensive lineman, with 55. Meyers made just one catch in the Patriots' 24-6 win over the Panthers and racked up eight yards on the play. In the process, he set a dubious record of amassing 1,522 receiving yards without a receiving touchdown.

Meyers was also the intended target on Mac Jones’ interception to former teammate Stephon Gilmore. In an attempt to find Jakobi Meyers for a short-yardage gain, Gilmore recognized the route and ran it even better than Meyers did. However, the blame for the pick was far more on the shoulders of Jones and Meyers. Despite the off day, the receiver will rightfully continue to be one of the Patriots most reliable offensive targets.

Kyle Dugger — Yay

While he may not illuminate the stat sheet each week, Dugger is quietly having a good season as one of the Patriots most reliable defenders in the secondary. On Sunday, he surrendered only five yards receiving.

His moment of the day came in the third quarter, providing solid coverage on Panthers' receiver D.J. Moore. With Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold attempting to find his best target deep, Dugger dropped off the line to provide extra coverage on Moore. As a result, Darnold was forced into an incompletion. In retrospect, a completed pass from Darnold to Moore in that situation would have resulted in a significant gain, and perhaps a score.

Christian Barmore - Yay

Each week, Barmore continues to climb the rankings of elite rookie defenders. New England’s prolific defensive tackle has emerged into a dual threat force in the Pats front seven; excelling in both run stoppage and pass defense. On Sunday, the Alabama product led all Patriots’ defensive linemen by taking 68 percent (40 overall) of the Patriots defensive snaps.

With the Pats recent personnel deficiencies in the secondary, New England has managed to confuse opposing quarterbacks with a smart mix of coverages. Much of that success can be attributed to the prowess of Barmore and linebacker Matt Judon. The duo have become quite the pass rush tandem, with at least one of them (if not both) finding their way into their opponents’ backfield. On Sunday, the pair combined for three tackles, two passes-defended and one sack, attributed to Judon. Barmore would finish the day credited with three hurries and the pressures on Panthers’ quarterback Sam Darnold.

J.C. Jackson — YAY

With most eyes fixed on former Patriot Stephon Gilmore, and his new role as cornerback of the Carolina Panthers, Jackson would steal the show on Sunday. The soon-to-be 26-year old earned two interceptions, including an 88-yard return for a touchdown. Jackson displayed top-level vision and speed on his pick-six.

On his second interception, Jackson’s coverage was textbook. He demonstrated an impressive instinct for finding the football, while keeping his targets in range and maintaining a visual on Panthers’ quarterback Sam Darnold. He has more than held his own against strong competition, whether deployed in man coverage or zone concepts. Despite missing two practices earlier in the week with an illness, which nearly kept him out of action for Week Nine, Jackson clearly demonstrated that he is deserving of New England’s top spot at the position.

Also, his dominant performance against Darnold and the Panthers has apparently earned him a new nickname.

Courtesy: J.C. Jackson, Instagram

Up next, the Patriots return home to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts as they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 14 at 1:00pm ET.