Patriots' Depth Could Be Reinforced with Return of Core Specialist, Safety

After opening training camp on the non-football injury list, New England Patriots safety/specialist Brenden Schooler has been back out at practice with the team.

The 29-year-old was held out in training camp and at the start of the season due to a back injury. His 21-day practice window was officially opened on Wednesday, although he cannot return to game action until Week 5 when the Patriots host the Las Vegas Raiders.

Schooler was signed by New England as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and quickly rose up the ranks as one of the best core specialists in the NFL. He signed a three-year contract extension in the middle of the 2024 season before being named a Pro Bowler and First-team All-Pro selection.

The Impact of Schooler's Return

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) tackles New York Jets safety Malachi Moore (27) during the third quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After fellow core specialist and depth safety Dell Pettus was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with an ankle injury, the eventual return of Schooler would patch a few holes on New England's roster. The 2025 team captain contributed 17 solo tackles throughout the regular season and playoffs last year.

"Glad to have him back," Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer said Thursday. "Always wish he was playing, but until then, you know he's going to be the best practice player he can. He's done a great job with us, helping our young guys. He's in every meeting, talking to guys and giving his input on what he sees, and he's like having another coach out there.

"So him out on the field now is like having another coach because he can help out guys on kickoff return or punt return."

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Until he's back in action, Schooler will likely continue to ramp up his conditioning through practice and work with the scout team. The past two days, he has donned the No. 6 to replicate Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson.

Although Springer could not give an official timeline for Schooler's return, he expressed his future excitement for when his core specialist is back in game action.

"He's practicing at full-go," Springer said. "Whenever they want to say he's back and they tell me 'Hey he's good to go,' I'll be the one cheering in my room and probably throw some papers up in the air and get it rock-and-rolling. Until then, he's out there. That's all I care about, and I just care that he's working hard and he's helping our team win."

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