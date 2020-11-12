Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 10 Patriots Edition

The New England Patriots’ losing streak is over, but the start of a new one could be right around the corner.

Several Patriots made their returns to fantasy prominence against the Jets last week, with the most important being quarterback Cam Newton. But the Baltimore Ravens, who are 20-4 since the start of last season, are next up on the slate, and they could very easily send the Patriots and their fantasy standouts back to the bottom of the barrel. Some may be able to weather the storm based on recent success and favorable matchups, but where those individual wins could come from is to be determined.