Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 11 Patriots Edition

The New England Patriots haven't just turned their season around on the gridiron – they've done so in fantasy as well.

Back-to-back wins over the Jets and Ravens have re-inserted New England in the playoff race, and fantasy owners who have leaned on certain Patriots in recent weeks might have jumped back into their playoff pictures as well. Sunday's matchup against the Texans sets up another potential big week for fantasy Patriots, but only time will tell whether or not they can capitalize.