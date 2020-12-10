Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 14 Patriots Edition

The playoffs here and high-ceiling players are in high demand

The fantasy playoffs are here, and rosters and lineups are going to have to get a lot tighter.

If you're planning to lean on the New England Patriots for the bulk of your fantasy production, you may face an early exit. But there are still a few faces who could carry owners to the next round by putting up points against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

All scores are calculated using half-point PPR, ESPN standard scoring

Start 'Em: Nick Folk

It says a lot about the Patriots that their most reliable fantasy player is a kicker, but he is one of the best kickers out there.

Folk didn't need a game-winning field goal to post a solid fantasy outing against the Chargers. His season-high six extra points helped lift Folk to nine points, a mark he has hit three weeks in a row.

In his last 10 games, that's pretty much the norm for Folk, who is averaging 8.8 fantasy points per game in that span. Folk also breaks double-digits 25 percent of the time, so he is a solid option for fantasy owners in must-win playoff matchups.

Some early season struggles may have turned people off, but his streak of 20 consecutive field goals make him a great option for anyone without a top-5 kicker this week.

Sit 'Em: Jakobi Meyers

Meyers was on track to be a must-start, reliable fantasy option just a few weeks ago.

His 2.5 fantasy points Sunday against the Chargers were his fewest since the Patriots' Week 5 bye. After averaging 15.3 points per game Weeks 8-10, Meyers is averaging 5.2 per game in the three weeks since.

Add in the fact that the Rams hold opposing receivers to a league-low 23.6 fantasy points per game, and Meyers does not seem to be a viable option this week.

Stash him on your roster in case the Patriots make the switch to Jarrett Stidham and a more pass-heavy offense down the stretch, but as long as he keeps drawing tough matchups with Cam Newton throwing him the ball, don't start him.

Start 'Em: Cam Newton

This late in the season, owners probably sought out better options than Newton to turn to at quarterback.

But in the playoffs, it isn't the worst idea to go with boom-or-bust players over safe options.

Newton is far from a safe choice in fantasy – he has finished with fewer than four points twice. His low floor is the reason Patriot Maven has advised against starting him most weeks this season.

His job isn't even safe either, so starting him is insanely risky.

The risk just might be worth it, though, since Newton's ability to produce on the ground give him a high ceiling as well. Newton has 11 rushing touchdowns on the season and he's rushed for two on four occasions.

Newton has broken the 23-point threshold four times, and he's even proven the ability to break 30. In the playoffs, that type of high ceiling is exactly what owners are looking for.

It's do or die, and leaning on Newton might let teams live one week longer.

Sit 'Em: Patriots D/ST

The Patriots boast the No. 7 defense in fantasy, but don't let that confuse you.

A lot of that has to do with the 28 fantasy points they scored against the Chargers last week, a figure they certainly won't match their next game. Bill Belichick's success against rookie quarterbacks like Justin Herbert is well-documented, and Jared Goff is no rookie.

Sean McVay is also an offensive-minded coach, while Anthony Lynn is not.

The last time the Patriots and Rams faced off, the New England defense held Los Angeles to three points in the Super Bowl. The faces on that defense are different this time around, however, and the Patriots were averaging 2.8 fantasy points per game in their five games leading up to last Sunday.

Even including the game in which the 49ers defense scored 17 fantasy points, defenses that face the Rams are averaging 4.8 fantasy points per game over' Los Angeles' last four games.

A lot is on the line for both teams, so don't expect the Rams to take it easy on the Patriots' thin defense. Keep them on your bench until there's a better matchup out there.