3 Matchups To Watch in Patriots' Week 10 Game vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots bounced back from a four-game losing streak on Monday night, but they could be staring down yet another loss this weekend if history has anything to say about it.

New England will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football, just about one year after the Ravens ended the Patriots’ undefeated 2019 season on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens are the favorites this time around, so the Patriots will have to eke out little victories all over the field in order to defend their home turf.