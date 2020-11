The path to the playoffs is widening for the New England Patriots, and it can get even wider with a win over the Houston Texans.

New England and Houston will face off Sunday afternoon with a lot on the line for the former – not so much for the latter. The Texans' only wins this season have come against the Jaguars, and they are on the verge of picking in the top five of the 2021 NFL Draft after making the playoffs last season.