3 Matchups To Watch in New England Patriots' Week 14 Game vs. Los Angeles Rams

A Super Bowl rematch could be decided by two very different quarterbacks

The last time the Patriots and Rams went head-to-head, the Lombardi Trophy was on the line.

The stakes aren't nearly as high, but New England is fighting for its playoff life and the Rams are looking to run away with a division title. The regular season is winding down, and a handful of matchups could decide the game for both teams.

Patriot Maven is breaking down the three most important matchups before every game all season long, with New England's Week 14 against the Rams next up on the slate.

Cam Newton vs. Jared Goff

Two very different quarterbacks can win their respective team the game in two very different ways.

Newton has a 5-to-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio, a career-worst 80.3 passer rating and 186.6 yards per game. His 11 rushing touchdowns, however, make him a viable offensive threat in a very different way than his predecessor, Tom Brady.

Brady out-dueled Goff in Super Bowl 52, as the former posted a 50 percent completion percentage, a 57.9 passer rating and a late-game interception. Two years later, Goff has passed for 300 yards six times in 12 appearances and is posting career highs in both completion percentage and passing attempts per game.

Goff throws a lot, Newton relies on his legs – the two couldn't be more different.

Only one of the two differently-styled quarterbacks can come out with the victory Thursday night, and it could mean big things for both signal-callers – as well as Sean McVay and Josh McDaniels – moving forward.

Aaron Donald vs. David Andrews

Donald is the most dominant interior defensive lineman to come along in the NFL in quite some time.

Andrews is a solid center in his own right, but he'll certainly have his hands full.

Luckily for the two-time Super Bowl champion, he has help in guards Shaq Mason and Joe Thuney, but Andrews will likely face the brunt of Donald's strength on the inside. A hand injury kept him out of some games earlier on in the season, but Andrews seems to be back at full strength and has started each of the Patriots last seven games. It's also worth noting he is currently the leading AFC vote-getter at center for the Pro Bowl.

Donald has double-digit sacks for the fifth time in his career, and his 22 quarterback hits are only two away from tying his mark from last season. His missed tackle percentage is the lowest it's been since the stat was first widely recorded in 2018, meaning he can be equally disruptive in stopping the run as he is in the pocket.

Protecting Newton is integral to the Patriots' chances to win, as he takes 1.5 sacks per game in wins and 2.2 per game in losses. The difference isn't huge, but New England will need every break they can get against an All-Pro defensive lineman.

Bill Belichick vs. Sean McVay

A lot has changed since the two coaches faced off in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots are down a Hall of Fame quarterback and several defensive starters, while the Rams no longer have Todd Gurley, Ndamukong Suh and several other stars. The two head honchos are still in charge, however, and the faceoff between the young gun and legend will surely create storylines.

Belichick is closing in on the all-time regular season wins record. McVay has yet to post a losing season, but he's only been around for four years and is just 34 years old.

McVay is regarded as an offensive guru, but Belichick's signature defense shut him down when it mattered most.

The two coaches represent different sides of the ball, different eras and different philosophies. Still, McVay stealing his first win over the future Hall of Famer would make for a monumental shift on the coaching and playoff landscapes.