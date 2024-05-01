Patriots’ Jacoby Brissett Sounds Off on Addition of Drake Maye
The New England Patriots are going to look extremely different under center for the upcoming 2024-25 NFL season.
With the most recent selection of UNC's Drake Maye to New England at third overall in last week's draft, the late pick of Tennessee's Joe Milton in the sixth, and the earlier free agency signing of former Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the stale and uninspiring offense led by Mac Jones (now with the Jacksonville Jaguars) and Bailey Zappe will be no more.
It's a great breath of fresh air for Patriots fans and makes for an exciting time in the locker room as well. The newest quarterback additions are motivated and ready to compete for a chance to bring this unit some much-needed firepower, especially when asking Jacoby Brissett.
During an event in which Brissett was working with the Patriots for Foster Care Awareness Month, he gave some thoughts with Mike Reiss of ESPN on being back in Foxboro, along with his excitement in playing alongside Maye despite not knowing who ends up as the starter:
"It's been good so far. Refamiliarizing myself with the community, the neighborhoods, the team, and the building, so it's been good.[Who might play] is all out of my control, so I don't really worry about that. I'm excited to have [Drake Maye] on the team and the other guys as well that got drafted and picked up. I think it's going to be good. Competition brings out the best in all of us."
Both quarterbacks will have a solid case for themselves to earn a starting gig next season. Brissett has 48 starts throughout his career, spending his rookie year in New England to bring a sense of experience and consistency to the offense. Maye provides a bit higher upside but could still need to polish his mechanics and benefit from some veteran mentorship to get the green light.
As we inch closer to the upcoming season, answers will soon be found on what the future holds for this new and improved Patriots offense.