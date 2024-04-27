Report: Patriots Select Ja'Lynn Polk 37th Overall in 2024 NFL Draft
With the 37th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have selected Ja'Lynn Polk from the University of Washington.
After much discussion of the Patriots being in the market to add some talent at the wide receiver position, New England finally pulled the trigger on one. Polk stands 6-foot-1, 203 pounds, and comes off a strong campaign with the Huskies, where he totaled 69 receptions, 1,159 yards, and nine touchdowns.
Polk projects to be a strong and explosive pass catcher who can run a diverse route tree with incredible hands. While his speed might not jump off the page, he has enough physical traits to make him a solid weapon in Drake Maye's new offense.
The Washington product will now join a wide receiver room in New England highlighted by names such as Kendrick Bourne, Pop Douglas, and JuJu-Smith Schuster, likely snagging a significant role in this offense early.
In the process of securing Polk, the Patriots traded from the 34th pick to the 37th with the Los Angeles Chargers, also swapping fifth and fourth-round picks. New England now owns five total selections within this year's top 110, having three more left to act on.
The Patriots will be back on the clock in Detroit during their 68th overall pick in the third round.