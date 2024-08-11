Everything Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Said Post Minnesota Vikings Game
MINNEAPOLIS, MN--The Las Vegas Raiders made the 1,933-mile trek from Costa Mesa, California, to Minneapolis for tonight's preseason exhibition contest.
The Silver and Black entered the game in a full quarterback battle, and today they came looking for answers. But not only at QB but in other crucial areas.
Both quarterbacks were impressive, delivering their best performances in the three weeks of the young season.
Aidan O'Connell started the game and was given the first quarter. He sustained a long drive after starting from his four-yard line that culminated in a field goal. On the day, he was seven of nine for 76 yards and no interceptions.
Minshew took the second quarter, in which he led four drives that culminated in two touchdowns and one field goal. He was six of twelve for 117 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions
Fans should also leave this contest feeling positive about the state of this quarterback battle after what's been an underwhelming camp from the two competitors.- Aidan Champion, Sports Illustrated
We have everything that Coach Antonio Pierce had to say after the game.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.