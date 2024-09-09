Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of the Loss to the Chargers
LOS ANGELES, CA--The Las Vegas Raiders opened the much-anticipated 2024 NFL regular season here at SoFi Stadium today, and it was more of what we saw last season. Still, the excuses don’t resonate like previous year.
In 2023, the Raiders had a rookie quarterback, down multiple offensive coaches, and an offense in disarray, which was not the fault of anyone within the organization.
With an entire offseason to fix it, an anemic offense wasted a tremendous performance by the defense, and the Raider Nation finds themselves in the middle of a loss that shouldn’t have happened.
QB Gardner Minshew said it best, “We beat ourselves.” He is 100% correct.
The Raiders spent more time checking than they did progress, and time and time again, momentum was wasted with turnovers or uncharacteristically bad mental errors, absent previously from the Antonio Pierce era.
Aidan Champion’s post-game article said it best, calling the Silver and Black offense “Offensive.”
Per Champion, “Last year's narrative carried over to the Las Vegas Raiders' first game of the 2024 season as the offense continued to be liable for the team's shortcomings in the team's 22-10 fall to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.”
Champion added, “Early on, the Raiders did a commendable job holding off the Chargers when the visitors got off to a 7-3 lead, which they held for six drives. The offensive woes began, though, when Minshew fumbled on what could have been a huge momentum drive for the Silver and Black, one that could have stretched their lead going into halftime. That drive was ruined when the ball was scooped by former Raider edge rusher Khalil Mack, who returned it down to Las Vegas 12-yard line.”
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers a complete recap of the loss, and you can watch all of it below.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.