Raiders Dig Deep, Respond at Most Crucial Points in 20-16 Win Over Cleveland
It looked like there was potential for the Las Vegas Raiders to have another long day early in their Week 4 matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. But despite being shorthanded, they did what they were unable to last week -- they made adjustments and responded, earning a 20-16 Week 4 victory.
The defense came out aggressive on the first drive of the game, putting consistent pressure on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, but blown opportunities to get off the field on third down ultimately let Cleveland march to the end zone on the 15-play opening drive.
With a chance to respond on its first possession, the offense restricted itself from doing so, committing a holding penalty on just its second play. The Raiders would ultimately have to punt the ball away.
The Browns' offense would capitalize but had to settle for a field goal, giving Cleveland a 10-0 lead.
This time around, though, the Raiders were able to answer. Second-year wideout Tre Tucker took charge, putting together two 14-yard gains before capping off the 11-play, 70-yard drive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown to trim the deficit back to a field goal.
Tucker finished the game with 41 yards on five receptions.
Las Vegas' defense was finally able to get a stop, giving the offense an opportunity to tie or take the lead.
It would do the former, as Daniel Carlson drilled a 52-yarder to even the game at 10 apiece. The drive was highlighted by positive gains by tight end Brock Bowers, Tucker and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, as well as a 22-yard burst up the middle by running back Alexander Mattison, which finally got the run game clicking for an offense that had struggled in that department through the first three games.
The 10-10 score would hold through halftime.
The Raiders' offense kept its foot on the pedal to open the second half, starting with a 19-yard reception by Meyers. A 15-yard roughing-the-passer penalty on third-and-long and a 14-yard gain by tight end Harrison Bryant would help advance the Raiders to the fringe of the red zone. They would have to settle for another field goal but took their first lead of the game, 13-10.
Meyers led all Raiders receivers with 49 yards on five receptions.
Cleveland began to march on its attempt to answer, but an interception by Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig would put the Silver and Black right back in the driver's seat. That led to a six-play scoring drive, concluded with an 18-yard rushing touchdown by Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner. The drive consisted of two more big plays from Meyers and another significant gain on the ground by Mattison.
Mattison led the Raiders in rushing with 60 yards on just five carries. Altogether, Las Vegas produced 152 rushing yards in the victory.
The Raiders led by 10 with just under 5 and a half minutes to go in the third.
Just as Las Vegas got into a comfortable groove, though, running back Zamir White fumbled on a third-and-short on the next possession, which led to a scoop-and-score by Cleveland, trimming the Raiders' advantage right back down to one possession. Cleveland missed the extra point, however, which would prove to be costly in the end.
Both offenses would go stagnant until the Browns' final possession of the contest. Down 4, Cleveland marched all the way down to the red zone, looking for an opportunity to take the lead late and likely steal the win.
But the Raiders rallied again when it mattered most, as the unit continued to wreak havoc up front, finishing its valiant effort with a sack on fourth-and-short and sealing the Week 4 victory at home.
The sack was credited to defensive end Charles Snowden, one of several Raiders edge rushers who had to step up in star defensive end Maxx Crosby's presence on Sunday.
Las Vegas advances to 2-2. It will look to surpass the .500 mark for the first time this season when it heads back on the road to take on its division rivals, the Denver Broncos, next week.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.