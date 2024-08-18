Raiders Fall to the Cowboys & We Have QB Gardner Minshew Said from the Locker Room
You can watch everything that he said below. LAS VEGAS, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders completed their fourth week of the 2024 NFL Training Camp tonight by losing to the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium in their second preseason exhibition game.
Head coach Antonio Pierce stressed the importance of this game when discussing the looming quarterback battles between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew.
“The goal would be to hopefully make a decision after this game this Saturday. We got to get ready to play football. We got enough film and we'll have two games here to evaluate both quarterbacks to see how they'll play. And we haven't really made a decision on who's going to start or not. But either way, both with play a quarter."
Davante Adams did not dress for the game. He said he preferred not to play in the preseason, and Coach Pierce said all healthy players would.
After the game, Pierce said of Adams’ injury that he had injured himself in earlier this week.
Gardner Minshew got the start at QB, and he was Minshew: 10/21 for 95 yards with zero interceptions and zero touchdowns for an unimpressive quarterback rating of 61%
Aidan O’Connell was 14/20 for 96 yards, had one interception, and one touchdown for a quarterback rating of 76%.
After the game, we met QB Gardner Minshew in the locker room to discuss the contest.
