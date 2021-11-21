Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Raiders vs. Bengals Live Game Thread

    Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven provides you the official Las Vegas Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs game thread.
    Author:

    Las Vegas, NV.--The Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) play host to the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) today here at the Death Star.

    The Raiders season is on the line.  This team has played terribly for two-straight weeks, and they are desperate for a win.  The winner of this game not only gets a crucial victory but a tie-breaker in a scenario where both teams are even looking for a wild card spot in the NFL playoffs.

    Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle, the game is over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give -up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games on average.

    Here’s how to watch:

    TV: CBS

    Venue: Allegiant Stadium

    Kick-Off: 1:05 PM PST / 4:05 PM ET

    CBS is the host of Sunday's game. You can catch the game on FuboTV by using the link here.

    Read More

    In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry Sunday’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

    Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

    Today's game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

    Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the second season.

    In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

    Today’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

    We will be updating this article with highlights and updates as the game progresses. Please keep checking back.

    Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

    Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

    Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

    Office View vs Ravens 1.jfif
    Game Day

    Raiders vs. Bengals Live Game Thread

    1 minute ago
    Hunter Renfrow Battline
    The Black Hole+

    Raiders Renfrow Rising to the Top

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17115849_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders, Bengals Final Injury Reports Released

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17167844_168390101_lowres
    News

    Derek Carr Reuniting with Former Coach Brian Callahan

    8 hours ago
    PRO BOWL Raiders
    News

    NFL Pro Bowl Voting is Now Open

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17190149_168390101_lowres
    News

    New England is Back

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17181621_168390101_lowres
    News

    Keys And Predictions For Raiders Vs. Bengals

    Nov 20, 2021
    Zay Jones Game Winner over Ravens
    News

    Raiders WR’s Need to Turn it Around on Sunday

    21 hours ago