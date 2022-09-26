What Darren Waller Said After Raiders Loss to the Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders imploded today and fell to a disappointing 0-3 on the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Silver and Black have no time to feel sorry for themselves. With 14 games remaining, despite the poor play, there is no quit in this team.

Afterward, Darren Waller spoke to the media, and here is what he said:

RAIDERS TIGHT END DARREN WALLER

It’s very frustrating. I feel like a lot of times, whether it’s football or whether its life sometimes, results don’t always indicate what kind of work is being made in the process, what kind of lessons are being learned, and so results aren’t going our way right now, but that doesn’t mean that we go about the process differently. We still show to up to work, we’re still trying do the best that we can, and we bounce back. It’s adversity for me, for the guys in this locker room. We’ve just got to work through it.

Is that kind of, as the leader, one of the leaders, the message you’ll give?

Yeah, absolutely. We can look back on this part of the season at one point and laugh at it. If there’s anything that’s going to give us character as a team, these few weeks are something that’s going to do that. I’m excited to see how we respond.

Is it more frustrating or encouraging that it's like one inch here or there that you can fix? Obviously those are missed opportunities but is that encouraging that, ‘Hey, just clean that up,’ or is it frustrating looking back at it?

It's a little bit of both. I try to look at it from just a balanced perspective, looking at things that you can control and you can do better and addressing those, and at the same time, looking at the heart of guys in the locker room and guys that aren't going to quit. So, you take the good with the bad. I feel like you’ve got to look at everything like that. You’ve got to keep working, you’ve got to figure these things out, and I believe that we will.

Darren, down there at the goal line, when you got popped--talk about that play there.

I mean, that's fundamentals. You’ve got to let the ball in. You’ve got to secure the catch first and foremost and I didn't do that. I tried to turn up and make a play at the goal line, and you can't do that, especially in key moments in a game like that. We talk about (inaudible) all the time, and that was a fundamental error by me, but I don’t hold myself to a standard of perfection. I'm going to mess up sometimes, but I know that I’m going to bounce back. One day can’t define me, one play can’t define me. I’ve just got to continue to show up and give every single thing I got.

You had taken a hit a couple of plays before that, did that have anything to do with how you think you saw the guy come in?

No, like I said, it’s just poor fundamentals of taking my eyes away from the ball before it got there. In the zone coverage down there on the goal line that they played, they’ve got guys hawking to the ball. Kevin Byard is everywhere, so if you make a mistake like that, they’re going to capitalize on it and that’s what happened.

The Las Vegas Raiders return to action next Sunday, as they play host at Allegiant Stadium to their AFC rivals the Denver Broncos. That game kicks off at 4:25 PM PT and can be seen on CBS.

