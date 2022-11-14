Skip to main content

From the Raiders Locker Room:  Davante Adams Post Loss

An emotional and frustrated Davante Adams spoke in the locker room after the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Indianapolis Colts

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-7 on the NFL season with a gut-wrenching loss to an Indianapolis Colts team that many thought was tanking.

Davante Adams was the finest free agent in the NFL 2022 free agency period, and as you can imagine, he was angry and frustrated but remained genuine when speaking from the locker room.

You can view his entire comments in the video below:

The Raiders return to action next week when they head to Denver to take on the Broncos. That game kicks off at 4:05 ET/1:05 PT. You can see that game on FOX.

