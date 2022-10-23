Skip to main content

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room, QB Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to get back into action this week against the Houston Texans, and we spoke with QB Derek Carr from the locker room.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off of their bye-week at a disappointing 1-4, but this team hasn't quit on each other and they are ready to rebound this weekend.

We spoke outside the locker room with QB Derek Carr about the bye week, the Houston Texans, and more.

You can watch that interview in its entirety below:

