Raiders Embarrassed By Chiefs, 41-14

The Las Vegas Raiders were embarrassed tonight at home against their rival, the Kansas City Chiefs 41-14.

The Kansas City Chiefs, after a slow start this season, showed why they had been the dominant team in the AFC West for the last five years.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 406 yards, and five touchdowns as the Chiefs dominated most of the way in a 41-14 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night before 65,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs (6-4) won for the fourth time in their last five games and took sole possession of first place in the division ahead of the Raiders (5-4) and Los Angeles Chargers (5-4), with the Denver Broncos (5-5) in last place.

“We didn’t listen to all the outside noise about how we weren’t playing well, we just stuck together and stayed with the process,” Mahomes said afterward. “But this is only one game, and we have to just keep looking forward and getting better.”

Kansas City beat the Raiders for the seventh time in their last eight meetings and 11th in the previous 13 and took a 69-54-2 lead in the all-time series that dates to the inaugural season of the American Football League in 1960.

“Very disappointing performance today by all of us,” Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said. “Start with certainly minus again in turnovers. Just way too many penalties. … This is the kind of game you really got to play well in all three phases, playing against a team like this, and we really didn’t play well in any of the three phases.”

The Raiders, who lost for the fourth time in six games after a 3-0 start, were in the game after Derek Carr’s six-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Then the Chiefs scored 34 of the last 41 points.

Harrison Butker kicked a 40-yard field goal to put Kansas City ahead for good, 10-7, and Mahomes hit Hill with another scoring pass of one yard with 1:39 left in the first half, and it was 17-7.

Mahomes completed 21-of-28 passes for 198 yards and the two touchdowns in the first half as the Chiefs rolled up 241 total offensive yards to only 92 for the Raiders.

And it got ugly in the second half when Mahomes threw a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Noah Gray, a 38-yard score to running back Darrel Williams, and a 22-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Byron Pringle to make it 41-14 with 7:39 left in the game.

“I was going to scramble, but I saw (Williams) breaking open, so I just heaved it to him and he made a great catch,” Mahomes said. “He’s always telling me that he’s a pass-catching wide receiver and he proved it tonight.

“ … Guys were getting open. Guys were beating double teams, guys were getting open in their zone coverages and I was getting the ball to them.”

It was billed as a game featuring the two best tight ends in football, but Travis Kelce of the Chiefs made eight receptions for 119 yards, while Darren Waller of the Raiders managed only four catches for 24 yards. Hill caught seven passes for 83 yards and the two touchdowns.

Mahomes completed 25-of-50 passes without an interception to amass his 406 yards, while Williams caught nine passes for 101 yards in addition to rushing 11 times for 43 yards as the Chiefs outgained the Raiders, 516-299.

The Raiders did not sack Mahomes and had only two quarterback hits.

Carr completed 25-of-35 yards for 261 with an interception and two touchdowns, including a 37-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Bryan Edwards, who had three catches for 88 yards in the third quarter. Renfrow made seven grabs for 46 yards.

“We got in a hole and against this team that's hard,” Carr said. “They just play soft coverage. They get a big lead, play soft coverage, blitz here and there and make you throw in front. It's a hard way to do it.”

The Chiefs limited Josh Jacobs to 16 yards on seven carries, and Kenyan Drake also had 16 yards on four rushes, as Carr led the Raiders in rushing with 18 yards on three carries.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman again led the Raiders with 11 total tackles, and Johnathan Abram made 10, while cornerback Nate Hobbs, linebacker Cory Littleton, and cornerback Brandon Facyson had six.

The Raiders lost more than a game as starting fullback Alec Ingold appeared to be a severe left knee injury while covering a punt in the second quarter and was carted off to the locker room.

The Raiders will try to bounce back next Sunday when they host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4), coming off their by week, at Allegiant Stadium.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back.

Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter