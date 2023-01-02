Instant Reaction from the Raiders vs. 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders despite improved QB play found a way to lose with yet another woeful defensive performance versus the San Francisco 49ers.

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the San Francisco 49ers 37-34 in overtime tonight at Allegiant Stadium, and here are my instant reactions.

No. 1 Jarrett Stidham came out against one of the NFL's elite defenses and extended play with his legs, ran with ease, and threw with confidence. He set a Raiders' record for most yards in a first start (23/34 365 yards). Like it or not, he made a statement to his coach, Josh McDaniels, and GM, Dave Ziegler. He wants this job and is very confident that he can do it. Stidham won't be the starter next year, but he showed off his skills and did it well.

2 The Defense, with five starters out against a terrific 49ers offense, struggled. Let there be no mistake, this team has areas on every part of the club that needs to be addressed, but the Raiders' defense all year has been rough. I predict as many as seven new starters next year.

No. 3 Josh McDaniels had an interesting day. You make like or hate McDaniels, but he has been very patient (more on that this next week), but he is honest, and I respect that. McDaniels has faced stories that say he has lost his locker room (I have made it clear he has not) and other various stupidity, and for any of you with a brain, did the Raiders play like a team that has quit on their coach?

No. 4 Davante Adams proved again he is the best in the NFL. He had seven catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns. He put on a magical performance yet again.

The Raiders' next game is right back here at Allegiant Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 8, and kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST. It can be seen on CBS.

