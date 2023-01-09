Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham Entire Comments Post Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders season is over, but now we move on to what should be the most interesting offseason in recent memory, and we have QB Jarrett Stidham's thoughts.

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-The 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season kicked off with very high hopes. Those hopes came crashing back to earth as the sun set on their season with a disappointing. 6-11 record.

Jarrett Stidham spoke after the game, and here are his entire comments. You can watch the video and read the transcript below:

Raiders Quarterback Jarrett Stidham

Q: The offense had more trouble today than it did last week. What do you think the differences were? What did they do that gave you a hard time today?

Stidham: “Obviously, I’ll watch the film and see exactly what it was. I mean, honestly, I just think we shot ourselves in the foot. My interception, my fumble I think is more self-inflicted. I thought we moved the ball pretty well throughout the majority of the game. It was just those couple times we shot ourselves in the foot. So, I think that is kind of what it comes down to.”

Q: Do you feel like you have shown enough to be in a competitive position to be the starter next year?

Stidham: “I haven't really thought about it too much to be quite honest. Do I feel like I am that type of caliber player in this league? Absolutely. I just tried to be ready for my opportunity these last two weeks and try to take full advantage of it. That is all that I can do, that is all I can control. Like I said, I haven't really thought much about it, but we’ll see going forward."

Q: How do you approach your offseason? Are you someone who wants to decompress for a couple of weeks and then get back at it? Do you just jump right back into it?

Stidham: “This is my fourth year, so I kind of know what works for me. I'll decompress over the next couple of weeks and then get going. I'll spend a lot of time with my family obviously and do the things that I feel like I need to do to get better and to be ready once the offseason comes around. Like I said, with me going into my fifth year now, I know what works for my body and what works for my mentals. So, I’ll do what I feel like is best for me."

Q: What have been your observations of Josh Jacobs on and off the field this season?

Stidham: “Josh is first of all a tremendous person, clearly a tremendous football player. I can't speak highly enough of that guy. Especially with what he had been dealing with this week, for him to come back and play the way that he played and just leave it all out there, hats off to him. I know it was an extremely emotional and tough week for him. Like I said, I can't speak highly enough of Josh. He is just a phenomenal person, phenomenal player, and obviously one of the best running backs in the league."

Q: With you being a free agent, do you want to return to the Raiders? What is your thought process about that?

Stidham: “Quite honestly, I haven't really thought much about it. This entire year really, I’ve just been focused on whatever my role was, whether that’s being the backup to Derek [Carr] or these last two weeks preparing as the starter. To be honest, I haven't really given it much thought. We’ll see how it plays out."

The NFL Scouting Combine is February 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN. March 7, 2023, before 4:00 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During the time starting at 12:00 noon EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4:00 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

Watch the NFL Playoffs live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.