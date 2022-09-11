Skip to main content

Instant Reaction From Raiders Loss to the Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 0-1 on the season with a 24-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) invaded California today and fell to their arch-rival the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) 24-19.

Here is my instant analysis of the game and what stood out to me:

#1 Davante Adams is the real deal, and despite people saying he would fall off when moving on from Aaron Rodgers, it was Rodgers who fell off without Adams.  Davante was masterful catching 10 balls for 141-yards and one TD.

#2 Nate Hobbs was everything people thought he could be in his sophomore season.  He played like an All-Pro and was excellent for the Raiders.   He had nine tackles, six solo, and multiple breakups.

#3  All of the preseason and off-season questions about the Raiders' offensive line are legit.  To be fair, it is not the entire line, but RT is not good.  If the Raiders can't fix that, they can't ask Derek Carr to hold the ball like they did today.

#4  I believe Derek Carr is a good QB.  He is very cautious with the football.  Today was a rough day with three interceptions.  We know that he has a strong arm, but when he missed a wide-open Davante Adams with an underthrown ball it was brutal.  What should have been an easy touchdown, was another disappointing end to a drive.  I am making no excuses, but Carr had no time and that isn't on the QB.  Five sacks by the Bolts proves that.

#5 Johnathan Abram has faced his share of criticism, not as a person, but simply based on play.  Today he led the way for the Silver and Black with 12 tackles (nine-solo).

