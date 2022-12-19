Instant Reaction:  Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) beat the New England Patriots (7-7) 30-24 on a thrilling final play of the game.

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders saw their record on the season improve to 6-8 as they took out Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots 30-24 (7-7) on the miraculous final play of the game.

Here is my instant reaction:

No. 1 Chandler Jones has not had the season he hoped for either in wins or losses, or statistics. To his credit he never has stopped working and today scored the winning touchdown on a botch lateral.

No. 2 Defensive Backfield for the Silver and Black is horrible. It isn't just players playing poorly either. There is injuries as well, but what has me shaking my head is the amount of players who have gotten worse. No way to excuse that, it rests on coaching.

No. 3 Josh Jacobs on a day that Bill Belichick intended to take him and Davante Adams out of the game, still ran for 93-yards.

No. 4 NFL Playoff dreams are on life support, but are you ready for this Raider Nation? They Silver and Black are still alive.

The Raiders return to action on Christmas Eve, Saturday, in Pittsburgh versus the Steelers. That game kicks off at 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT and can be seen on NFLN.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.