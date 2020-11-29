Predictions for Las Vegas Raiders Versus Atlanta Falcons

We have the keys and final predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Atlanta Falcons

Gameday is here once again for the Las Vegas Raiders as they’ll try to pick up their 5th win on the road when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.

We’ll then be looking at the keys and predictions for the game and what could lead to a potential Raiders win.

A Renewed Pass Rush

Since their bye week, the Raiders have four sacks in five games.

Star rusher Maxx Crosby has two of those, while key defensive lineman like Clelin Ferrell, Arden Key, and Maliek Collins still have none on the season.

They may be entering a get right game though against the Falcons leaky offensive line.

As we stated when looking at the Falcons offense, their line has given up 27 sacks this season, about two and a half per game.

It presents the Raiders an opportunity to get their pass rushed jump-started ahead of a critical second-half stretch that’ll decide their playoff fate.

Take Advantage of Weaknesses

Head coach Jon Gruden likes, no, loves, to run the football. When you have a back like Josh Jacobs, it would normally seem like a sound strategy.

For this game though, let traditional thinking go out the door.

The Falcons have the second-worst passing defense in the league and are on pace to allow 300 passing per game.

With that in mind, let Derek Carr eat. The Raiders' offense seems to flow at its best when the ball is in hands, as he usually makes all the right decisions and puts his playmakers in the positions to succeed.

So, let your Pro Bowl quarterback go to work.

Get the deep routes lined up for Nelson Agholor and Henry Ruggs III and do what every team has done to the Falcons all season.

Final Predictions

The Falcons are a last-place team with questions regarding the future of their franchise. The Raiders are an ascending playoff contender in need of a rebound after a tough loss.

Knowing that the Raiders should have what it takes to win this game going away.

They’ve been the better team all season, and while the Falcons have big-name talent, the Raiders have done more with so-called “less” all season.

The Raiders take it going away 34-24.

