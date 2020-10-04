SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Keys to a Las Vegas Raiders Win Over the Buffalo Bills

Jairo Alvarado

The Raiders schedule continues its tough stretch, and up next is undefeated Buffalo Bills.

The Silver and Black were exposed last week in Foxborough, from the run defense to its increased list of injuries across the entire club.

Shorthanded or not, the Raiders will have to figure things out if they plan on defeating the Bills this Sunday.

As we breakdown, the matchup here is a few takeaways on what the Raiders have to do before strapping their helmets on the field.

On Offense

The offense is dealing with a long list of injured players just three weeks into the season.

The offense starts with the offensive line, and without any sustainability, the Raiders offense will have problems running and throwing the ball.

The starting right tackle, Trent Brown, has been sidelined for two weeks, along with his backup Sam Young.

The Raiders have had to move guard Denzell Good to fill in that difficult role.

Richie Incognito is out on injured reserve at left guard with an Achilles injury and is expected to miss a couple more weeks. Meanwhile, his replacement John Simpson has done a great job filling in.

Depth at the offensive line has easily depleted so quickly and coming into week four; the Raiders will have to face an excellent blitzing Bills team.

In week three, the Patriots defense shut down the Raiders best playmakers, Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs.

Having the speedster wide receiver Henry Ruggs III out, it allowed the defense to cover them tighter.

The Raiders success starts with them two, and the offense needs to find ways to get the ball to them.

On Defense

After the week three matchup key takeaway is the Bills passing attack. Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen has improved in his passing yards per game, and currently sits second in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

With weapons like Stefon Diggs, expect the Bills to challenge the Raiders secondary, who, as of today, will be without rookie cornerback Damon Arnette.

The Patriots were able to screen pass and run over the Raiders front seven. While Maxx Crosby managed to get two sacks on Cam Newton, the Raiders were again exposed to the run defense.

Missed tackles, and players lined up incorrectly, did not help the Raiders defense stop the running attack.

It may seem like the entire defense needs to step it up, but that is not entirely true.

Communication and lining up correctly only improve with more practice, and without preseason games, the Raiders newly acquired players need a little more time to pick things up.

Rookie linebacker Tanner Muse is out on the injured reserve, and the injury of Nick Kwiatkoski does not help either as he was expected to be the main signal-caller in that Raiders defense.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills Today?

TV: CBS 4:25 ET/1:00 PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: BUF-3.5

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nelson Agholor, Zay Jones Lead Las Vegas Raiders Attack

With injuries to rookies Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs, veterans Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones lead the Las Vegas Raiders aerial attack.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Buttciuss

Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders vs Buffalo Bills Predictions

Sports Illustrated Raider Maven's writer Hikaru Kudo makes his predictions for the Week 4 matchup between the Raiders and Bills.

Hikaru Kudo

by

tangent

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Addresses Maskless Players

Derek Carr and Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders discuss video of players going maskless against NFL/NFLPA protocols.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

It’s Not All Bad for the Raiders Defense

Although the Raiders defense struggled against the Patriots on Sunday, there are still some positives plays the defense made.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XV

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Final Injury Repor Las Vegas Raiders Versus Buffalo Bills

The final injury reports are in and we know who's likely to play and who might not for Sunday's Raiders and Bills tilt

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Marcus Mariota Returns to the Las Vegas Raiders

With a plethora of injuries, the Las Vegas Raiders saw backup quarterback Marcus Mariota return to the active roster.

Jairo Alvarado

Trayvon Mullen Aerial Defense Leads the Las Vegas Raiders

Despite his struggles in the run defense versus the New England Patriots, Trayvon Mullen excels in the aerial defense for the Silver and Black.

Jairo Alvarado

Las Vegas Raiders Damon Arnette on Injured Reserve

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette had surgery on his thumb and it was announced today that he is going on the Injured Reserve list.

Tom LaMarre

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Three X-Factors for Raiders Against the Bills

With injuries mounting, the Raiders will need new contributions to have the best chance of success going forward

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

B1G Ball Buster1