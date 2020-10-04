Keys to a Las Vegas Raiders Win Over the Buffalo Bills

The Raiders schedule continues its tough stretch, and up next is undefeated Buffalo Bills.

The Silver and Black were exposed last week in Foxborough, from the run defense to its increased list of injuries across the entire club.

Shorthanded or not, the Raiders will have to figure things out if they plan on defeating the Bills this Sunday.

As we breakdown, the matchup here is a few takeaways on what the Raiders have to do before strapping their helmets on the field.

On Offense

The offense is dealing with a long list of injured players just three weeks into the season.

The offense starts with the offensive line, and without any sustainability, the Raiders offense will have problems running and throwing the ball.

The starting right tackle, Trent Brown, has been sidelined for two weeks, along with his backup Sam Young.

The Raiders have had to move guard Denzell Good to fill in that difficult role.

Richie Incognito is out on injured reserve at left guard with an Achilles injury and is expected to miss a couple more weeks. Meanwhile, his replacement John Simpson has done a great job filling in.

Depth at the offensive line has easily depleted so quickly and coming into week four; the Raiders will have to face an excellent blitzing Bills team.

In week three, the Patriots defense shut down the Raiders best playmakers, Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs.

Having the speedster wide receiver Henry Ruggs III out, it allowed the defense to cover them tighter.

The Raiders success starts with them two, and the offense needs to find ways to get the ball to them.

On Defense

After the week three matchup key takeaway is the Bills passing attack. Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen has improved in his passing yards per game, and currently sits second in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

With weapons like Stefon Diggs, expect the Bills to challenge the Raiders secondary, who, as of today, will be without rookie cornerback Damon Arnette.

The Patriots were able to screen pass and run over the Raiders front seven. While Maxx Crosby managed to get two sacks on Cam Newton, the Raiders were again exposed to the run defense.

Missed tackles, and players lined up incorrectly, did not help the Raiders defense stop the running attack.

It may seem like the entire defense needs to step it up, but that is not entirely true.

Communication and lining up correctly only improve with more practice, and without preseason games, the Raiders newly acquired players need a little more time to pick things up.

Rookie linebacker Tanner Muse is out on the injured reserve, and the injury of Nick Kwiatkoski does not help either as he was expected to be the main signal-caller in that Raiders defense.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills Today?

TV: CBS 4:25 ET/1:00 PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: BUF-3.5

