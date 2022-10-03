From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room:  DL Cle Ferrell

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders won their first game of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

We caught up in the locker room with defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell for this exclusive interview. You can watch that below:

That Las Vegas Raiders travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs next. That game is on Monday, Oct. 10, and it can be seen on ESPN. The game starts at 8:15 p.m. EDT/5:15 p.m. PDT.

