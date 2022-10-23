Instant Reaction:  Raiders Down the Texans

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders literally had the balance of their season on the line today. After starting 1-4, they needed this win, and coming off of the bye week I expected them to be fired up and ready to attack the Houston Texans.

While that is not what happened, despite a lackluster defense, the Raiders offense led by Derek Carr, Davante Adams, and Josh Jacobs was able to score enough points to get the crucial win.

Here is my instant reaction from this game:

#1 Daniel Carlson entered tonight's tilt leading the National Football League with a 38-consecutive field goal streak. He was 1/1 today extending his NFL leading streak to 39-consecutive kicks.

#2 Josh Jacobs continues to shine bright as one of the bests running backs in the NFL. Today he ran for 143-yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. In addition, he had three receptions. He was simply magnificent.

#3 Josh McDaniels, when the Raiders were down 10-3 didn't panic. He walked around the bench not screaming, just reminding his players who they were. They responded. That is maturity that he didn't have in Denver.

The Raiders travel to the Big Easy to take on the New Orleans Saints next Sunday. That game kicks off at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT) and can be seen on CBS.

