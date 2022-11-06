Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Live Game Updates

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) spent all week in the state of Florida licking their wounds from the drubbing they took from the New Orleans Saints last week.

Now they are ready to move on and get their season back on track.

That begins this afternoon in Jacksonville where they are taking on the Jaguars (2-6) and one of the top young QBs in the NFL: Trevor Lawrence.

Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle, the game is over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games on average.

Here’s how to watch it:

TV: CBS

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville

Kickoff: 10:00 a.m. PST /1:00 p.m. EST

CBS is the host of Today’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry Sunday’s game. The Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Today’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Jason Horowitz replaced Brent Musburger in the booth for play-by-play this season. Horowitz most recently called Army Football games for CBS Sports Network and covered both Westwood One’s NCAA Football and Basketball coverage for the last 13 years. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who is in his third season.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today’s game also will be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

START OF THE FIRST QUARTER:

