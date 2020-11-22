Keys: Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs

We have the keys and final predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs

Gameday is here and that means it's time for the Raiders primetime rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With that comes the keys for the Raiders to pull off the season sweep and final predictions for the game.

Open the Passing Game Back Up

The Raiders upset of the Chiefs was notable for multiple things, a big being the play of Derek Carr.

The Raiders quarterback proved he had what it took to go toe to toe with his greatest contemporary, throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns in outdueling Patrick Mahomes.

In recent weeks though, Carr hasn’t needed to achieve that kind of production as the running game has fueled the Raiders during their three-game win streak.

In order to sweep the Chiefs though, the Raiders need to have that same balance on offense.

That means head coach Jon Gruden needs to dial back up those big plays that Carr hit on the first time and keep the aggressiveness up in the passing game.

Keep Everything in Front of You

The Raiders defense had a strong stretch of play in the first game against the Chiefs. They have the only turnover on Patrick Mahomes' season so far and were able to pressure him often.

The Raiders pass rush hasn’t been the most consistent this season though.

That’s why that if all else fails, the Raiders need to focus on keeping everything in front of them defensively.

The Chiefs are likely going to make some plays even if the Raiders bring the same effort they showed last week against the Denver Broncos.

So, focus on just not letting their receivers get behind them and make them have to earn their points as much as possible.

Final Predictions

To sweep the Chiefs would mean the Raiders would be looked at as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

However, they have the bad luck of facing an Andy Reid coached team coming off a bye.

Reid coached teams have an 18-3 record after a bye, and they will be looking to avenge their only loss of the season against the Raiders.

With all of those factors considered, I’m going to take the Chiefs in the rematch 34-27.

Raiders fans might be disappointed with the result, but the Raiders won’t lose anything for splitting the season series with the defending Super Bowl champions.

