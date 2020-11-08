Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Thread

The Las Vegas Raiders (4-3) enter today's contest in Los Angeles against their rival, the Los Angeles Chargers (2-5).

This game is vitally critical for both teams. For the Raiders it is an opportunity to win the first of a three-game swing versus the AFC West. While not a Super Bowl team, the 2020 Raiders are a playoff quality team, and beating the Chargers on the road, is more evidence of that.

For the Chargers, they are a young team, who if honesty is the name of the game, have looked much better than their record indicates. Nothing would make a young team better than to not only beat a fell AFC West opponent but to do it to a playoff-caliber team as well.

