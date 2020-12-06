Key, Predictions for Raiders Versus Jets

We have the keys and final predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders versus the New York Jets

Gameday is here again for the Las Vegas Raiders as they get ready to try and match their win total from last season against the New York Jets.

We’ll get into the biggest keys to the game for the Raiders as well as final predictions below.

Get Things Corrected Up Front

The Raiders' offensive line has gone through many changes over the course of the season, largely due to injury.

Right tackle Trent Brown has gone through issues with COVID-19, left tackle Kolton Miller has had injury issues, and guard Richie Incognito has been on IR since week three.

The Raiders had managed this well for most of the season, but bad play reared its ugly head when the Atlanta Falcons sacked Derek Carr five times and forced multiple fumbles.

The Raiders also couldn’t run the ball, finishing with only 40 yards rushing.

That was a Falcons defense that was not ranked highly going in, and to have that happen against a Jets defense ranked 30th against the pass would be catastrophic.

The Raiders need to get that corrected up front, not just for this game but for the remainder of this closing stretch of the season.

Can Devontae Booker Maintain Efficiency?

With Josh Jacobs out of this game with an ankle injury, Devontae Booker will likely be getting a full role as the Raiders starter.

He’s been effective as a backup, averaging 5.5 yards a carry. In the only season he had 100 or more carry’s though, he averaged 3.5.

His most effective work has come with more limited usage. In a game where he could see somewhere in the range of 20 touches, it will be key to see if he can keep the Raiders offense balanced.

Predictions

You would think that going up against a team that’s winless would be a no contest. After last week’s implosion though, that can’t just be assumed for the Raiders.

Josh Jacobs is a big loss regardless of the opponent. If the running game isn’t consistent and Derek Carr can’t compensate for that, this could be a closer game than Raiders fans expect.

However, I expect Carr to be plenty motivated to make up for one of his worst games last week and take the lead in a Raiders win. Final Score 31-23 Raiders.

