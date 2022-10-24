Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Running with a Mission

The Las Vegas Raiders improved their record to 2-4 on Sunday with a win over the Houston Texans and in much part of the Raiders running game.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had another big game, rushing for 20 carries, for 143 yards and adding three rushing touchdowns along the way.

Jacobs has been running with a vengeance the last three games, averaging an astonishing 147 yards a game.

The running back also recorded his third consecutive game over 100 rushing yards, and his second three rushing touchdown game of his career.

Despite his success on the field, he still comes around and credits the offensive line for creating the space needed to make those big runs.

"It's a blessing to be in this position," said Jacobs following the win. "I think it's more of a credit to the offensive line. I come back to them all the time. I feel like it's the first time in a long time where I've had four to five yards without being touched by anybody. They're making it pretty easy on me and I'm going to make sure I take care of them."

The Texans run-defense came into Allegiant Stadium allowing 5.1 yards per carry (28th in the league) and an atrocious 164.8 rushing yards per game (30th in the league).

On Sunday, Jacobs elevated his career high in yards per carry, increasing it to 5.7 yards per carry after averaging 7.2 yards per carry against the Texans.

"Josh [Jacobs] is one of the best backs in the league," said Raiders quarterback Derek Carr after the win.

Jacobs is indeed running as the best back in the league.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.