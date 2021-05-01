Raiders Add Versatile Defensive Back Nate Hobbs

In need of a defensive haul of talent in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs

The Las Vegas Raiders used their 5th-round pick and selected cornerback Nate Hobbs from Illinois, drafting their fifth-consecutive defensive selection of the draft.

After taking an offensive tackle in the first round, the Raiders have used their next five picks solely on defense.

Selecting players that can play defense and special teams has been a priority in this year's draft.

Hobbs was a vital defender on the Fighting Illini roster. In his four years at Illinois, Hobbs was named an All Big-10 honorable mention his junior year, after finishing that season with 67-tackles. He ended his senior season with 31 tackles and one interception despite missing five games due to injury.

An athletic cornerback with an excellent combination of size and speed for the NFL game, Hobbs will compete immediately.

Hobbs is an athletic cornerback. His game features an impressive combination of size and speed. He has vast experience playing in Cover three and is gifted in press-man coverage. Another area where the Raiders struggled, and it's also a place where Hobbs can showcase his coverage techniques.

At 6-foot, 195 pounds, he comes in as a bigger defender. His size and length can match up against any pass catcher, but an area where he struggles is locating the ball when phasing downfield.

From zone coverage, his quickness and athletic ability stands out; he might need to touch up and few areas such as route recognition and instincts, but he has all the intangibles to cover and bring down any receiver on the field.

