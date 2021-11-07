Raiders' Mistakes Help Giants Win, 23-16

It was a forgettable end to a week to forget for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Quarterback Derek Carr threw two critical interceptions to safety Xavier McKinney in the second half. On Sunday, the lowly New York Giants turned them into a 23-16 upset of the Raiders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Raiders (5-3) lost for the first time in three games under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who took over when Coach Jon Gruden resigned in the wake of an email scandal.

It came only days after the Raiders released speedy wide receiver Henry Ruggs III after being arrested by Las Vegas police for a deadly DUI that could lead to prison time.

And the Raiders missed Ruggs' speed, as the Giants (3-6) did a great job of limiting the Silver and Black's deep passing game, as his replacement Bryan Edwards didn't catch a pass.

Carr, who has 26 game-winning fourth-quarter touchdown drives in his career, tried to do his magic again after Graham Gano kicked his third field goal of the game for the final points with 3:21 remaining.

Carr's six completions took the Raiders from their 25-yard-line to the New York 12, but Carr fumbled when linebacker Quincey Roche sacked him, and defensive end Leonard Williams recovered with 37 seconds left, and it was over.

Carr, averaging more than 300 yards passing per game this season, completed 30-of-46 passes for 296 yards and one touchdown with the two interceptions after throwing only five picks in the first seven games.

McKinney put the Giants ahead for good, 17-13, with his first interception of Carr by returning it 41 yards for a touchdown with 13:28 left in the third quarter.

The second interception by McKinney came at midfield with 5:12 left in the game, and the Giants turned it into Gano's final field goal.

The Raiders had their chances but were able to score only one touchdown on six trips into the Red Zone, that coming on Carr's two-yard pass to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to tie the score, 7-7, with 5:44 left in the first quarter.

Las Vegas had to settle for four field-goal attempts by Daniel Carlson, and he hit twice from 25 yards and once from 32 but missed another from 25 yards with 9:28 left in the game.

That is the shortest miss of Carlson's career.

The Raiders also couldn't stop running back Devontae Booker, who was on their roster last season, as he rushed for 99 yards on 21 carries and allowed the Giants to keep the ball for long periods.

Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 15-of-20 passes for 110 yards and a 30-yard touchdown pass to tight end Evan Engram, on the game's first series and did not throw an interception.

Josh Jacobs led the Raiders with 76 yards on 13 carries, while Kenyan Drake added 30 on four rushes and caught six passes for 70 yards.

Tight end Darren Waller made seven catches for 92 yards, and Renfrow had seven for 49, but the only other pass caught by a wide receiver went to Zay Jones for 20 yards.

Carr and the Raiders missed Ruggs, who made several catches of 40 yards or more this season, as 24 was their longest completion of the game.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman again led the Raiders with ten total tackles, safety Johnathan Abram added eight, and cornerback Brandon Facyson had seven.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue had two of the Raiders' three sacks and forced a fumble by Jones that defensive end Darius Philon recovered, leading to one of Carlson's field goals.

The Raiders will try to get back on track next Sunday evening when they take on the arch-rival Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter