Las Vegas Raiders Roster Moves

As the Silver and Black prepare to head to Los Angeles this weekend to take on the Chargers in a divisional matchup, the Raiders add much-needed depth at the defensive line.

On Saturday, the Raiders announced the activation of defensive tackle Daniel Ross from the injured reserve list.

The 27-year-old defensive tackle returns to the roster right on time as fellow defensive lineman Maurice Hurst has been ruled out for this weekend’s matchup with an ankle injury.

The former Cowboy signed with the Raiders this offseason, adding another defensive lineman from Dallas as Rod Marinelli left the Cowboys to join Jon Gruden’s staff in Las Vegas.

Having been active at the beginning of the season, Ross suffered an apparent foot injury in week three against the Patriots that had him sidelined until his activation this weekend.

Ross may have a contributing role this weekend, as the Raiders will hope to utilize him and make him part of a rotation along with Johnathan Hankins and former Cowboys teammate Maliek Collins.

Besides bringing back Ross, the team will also add reinforcements and activate defensive end Chris Smith and offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith from the practice squad.

Smith has earned the respect of the coaches after a stellar performance in the matchup against the Chiefs.

In the corresponding move, the Raiders have waived wide receiver Rico Gafford to fit Ross into the roster.

The speedster receiver may still be signed to the Raiders practice squad if he clears the waiver wire.

