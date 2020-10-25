Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Thread

Henderson, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) play host today to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) here at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders find themselves behind the proverbial eight-ball as their team was ravaged by COVID-19 this week. While the Raiders expectations are that they will get several players back for today, they will be down a full complement of players and several returners missed vital practice time.

We will be offering continuous updates from here at the game and highlights. Please make sure you constantly refresh your screen and join us in the comment section below.

Expectations were that the Raiders would win this game, but the loss of so much practice time and players have made this game more of an uphill battle than their las at the Kansas City Chiefs.

What do you predict for the game? What do you think will happen? Make your predictions in the comment section below.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday?

TV: FOX 4:25 ET/1:25 PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: None Available

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1