Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Andrew Booth Jr, Clemson

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is a first-round projection and could fill a big need for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft.

Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. of Clemson has his draft stock rising to the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft with less than a year as a starter.

Booth is a big-bodied cornerback with long arms, 32 1/8-inch arms to be exact, which allows him to play bigger than his size.

“Foot speed to mirror is great and he is very agile moving laterally which he uses to get in front of wideouts in off. Booth is incredibly competitive, using his long arms to contest the catch point and coming down with passes spectacularly. In run support, he plays with his hair on fire, making him a playmaker. He tackles reliably,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

Booth finished his Clemson career with five interceptions and 68 tackles and was named first-team All-ACC selection as a junior.

He runs a 4.38, (40-yard-dash) which allows him to keep against even the fastest of receivers.

Booth does have some red flags that can be corrected in the pros.

At 6-feet and 200 pounds, Booth is a very physical cornerback, relies more on his athleticism over his set of skills, and is somewhat inexperienced compared to other cornerback prospects.

In the next level, Booth will learn some of the mistakes by getting on the field a lot more. His tackling can get better, especially when completing the tackle in the open field.

Booth has all the intangibles of becoming a really good cornerback for the Raiders, he just needs a little polish and he can turn out to be a really good cornerback for years to come.

