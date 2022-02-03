Raiders name Champ Kelly as the Assistant General Manager

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders announced the hiring of Anthony “Champ” Kelly as the Assistant General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kelly reunites with General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas after spending seven seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Most recently in Chicago, Kelly served as the Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel from 2017-21 after spending two seasons as the Director of Pro Scouting.

Kelly also worked closely with the Bears’ Director of Player Personnel and College Scouting Director in directing both the Bears pro personnel and college scouting departments.

In reaction to the hiring, editor and publisher of this site, Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. said, "This was not a good hire by the Raiders, it was a great hire. Everyone I speak to around the league believes Bailey is young, but he has the 'mind of Ron Wolf," and the, 'instincts of, 'John Lynch.'"

During his tenure with the Bears, he has evaluated and drafted high potential players and brought in high name free agents.

Before working for the Bears, "Champ" spent eight seasons with the Denver Broncos (2007-2014), where he worked with Ziegler and McDaniels as an Assistant Director of Pro Personnel.

He was originally hired as the Broncos Northeast region college scout (2007), and Assistant Coordinator of Pro and College Scouting (2008-09).

Adding Kelly to Ziegler’s staff reassures Raider Nation that they are not just bringing in people to fill in/or create jobs, instead, they are bringing familiar faces

to an organization that hopes to have everyone on the same page moving forward.

Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock may have set the foundation for the Raiders, but it’s clear now that the Raiders are ready to move on and take the next step forward with this team.

